VJ Edgecombe News: Grabs career-high 13 boards

Edgecombe chipped in 22 points (9-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Saturday's 126-116 victory over the Jazz.

Edgecombe was unable to repeat the 38-point performance he delivered in the win over the Kings on Thursday, but he still posted an impressive stat line while also grabbing a new career-high mark in rebounds. This was the fifth time Edgecombe grabbed double-digit boards on the season, and the top two have come over the last seven days. Edgecombe should continue to operate as one of the top scoring weapons for the 76ers as long as the team remains as depleted as it is right now.