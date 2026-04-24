VJ Edgecombe News: Inefficient double-double

Edgecombe supplied 10 points (5-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Edgecombe recorded his second straight double-double and his third in the past four games. However, it came on inefficient shooting, as he needed 17 shot attempts to reach just 10 points. Philadelphia now finds itself trailing 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Sunday. Edgecombe will look to turn things around on the offensive end in the hopes of leveling things up at 2-2.