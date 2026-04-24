VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe News: Inefficient double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 9:35pm

Edgecombe supplied 10 points (5-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Edgecombe recorded his second straight double-double and his third in the past four games. However, it came on inefficient shooting, as he needed 17 shot attempts to reach just 10 points. Philadelphia now finds itself trailing 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Sunday. Edgecombe will look to turn things around on the offensive end in the hopes of leveling things up at 2-2.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring VJ Edgecombe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring VJ Edgecombe See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday's Game 2 Playoff Games
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday's Game 2 Playoff Games
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 15
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
9 days ago
No Consensus No. 1 Pick? Breaking Down the Most Polarizing Draft Class in Years
NBA
No Consensus No. 1 Pick? Breaking Down the Most Polarizing Draft Class in Years
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
9 days ago