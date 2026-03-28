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VJ Edgecombe News: Keeps scorching nets from deep

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Edgecombe produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 win over the Hornets.

That's now five straight games in double figures in scoring for Edgecombe. During this span, the rookie first-rounder is averaging 26.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.6 three-pointers in 35.6 minutes per game while shooting a blistering 51.4 percent from beyond the arc.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
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