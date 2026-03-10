VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe News: Logs 21 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Edgecombe finished Tuesday's 139-129 win over the Grizzlies with 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals over 35 minutes.

Edgecombe made his return Tuesday from a three-game absence due to a lumbar contusion, and his return was timely after the news that Tyrese Maxey (finger) would be out for at least the next three weeks. Edgecombe showed some rust from beyond the arc, but he still posted 20-plus points for the fifth time in eight outings since the All-Star break and co-led the Sixers in steals with Cameron Payne. Edgecombe will need to take on a larger role moving forward in the absences of Maxey, Paul George (suspension) and Joel Embiid (oblique).

