VJ Edgecombe News: Massive regression in Game 4
Edgecombe racked up six points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 128-96 loss to Boston in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Edgecombe matched his second-lowest total of the season in the blowout loss. He had difficulty finding his shooting stroke in the defeat, connecting on only two shots and going scoreless beyond the arc. The Sixers depend heavily on the rookie for multi-category production, and he'll need to step up in Game 5 to give the Sixers a chance to steal another game from the Celtics.
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