VJ Edgecombe News: Posts double-double
Edgecombe finished Sunday's 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers with 18 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 35 minutes.
Edgecombe continues to produce as a clear-cut starter in the 76ers' backcourt despite being a rookie, and the former Baylor standout left his mark on both ends of the court Sunday. This was his first double-double since a 19-point, 10-rebound effort against the Lakers on Feb. 5, and he's surpassed the 15-point mark in eight of his 11 contests since the All-Star break. Over that stretch, Edgecombe is averaging a solid line of 17.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
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