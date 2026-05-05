VJ Edgecombe News: Quiet in Game 1

Edgecombe registered 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 137-98 loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The 76ers were blown out of this contest, and fatigue may have played a role after a grueling seven-game series against Boston. Through eight playoff games, Edgecombe is shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from the line with averages of 14.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 37.1 minutes per contest.