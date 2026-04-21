VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe News: Returns Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Edgecombe (undisclosed) returned to Tuesday's Game 2 against the Celtics with seven seconds remaining in the first quarter, per the broadcast.

Edgecombe took a hard fall earlier in the quarter and briefly remained in the game before limping to the locker room. However, he returned to the bench shortly thereafter and hopped on the stationary bike before checking back in.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
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