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VJ Edgecombe News: Scores 17 points with three treys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Edgecombe produced 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Edgecombe has been playing well through the first two games of this series, totaling 29 points on 11-for-24 shooting to go with five triples and five dimes. He'll need to stay hot in Game 3 to give Philly their best chance of avoiding an 0-3 deficit.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
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