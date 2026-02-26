VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe News: Scores 19 points with full line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Edgecombe amassed 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 win over the Heat.

Edgecombe has been dialed in over the past two games, scoring efficiently, crashing the glass and wreaking havoc on defense. He's gone 17-for-25 from the floor over the torrid two-game stretch while ripping away a total of four steals. The rookie will look to keep the good times rolling Sunday in Boston.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring VJ Edgecombe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring VJ Edgecombe See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
24 days ago