VJ Edgecombe News: Scores 19 points with full line
Edgecombe amassed 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 win over the Heat.
Edgecombe has been dialed in over the past two games, scoring efficiently, crashing the glass and wreaking havoc on defense. He's gone 17-for-25 from the floor over the torrid two-game stretch while ripping away a total of four steals. The rookie will look to keep the good times rolling Sunday in Boston.
