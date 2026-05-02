VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe News: Strong performance in closeout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 8:59pm

Edgecombe contributed 23 points (8-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 44 minutes during Saturday's 109-100 victory over Boston in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Edgecombe helped put an end to Boston's season, adding to what has already been an impressive rookie season. It was the first time Philadelphia has been able to rally from a 3-1 series deficit, and doing so against Boston made it that much sweeter. In his first seven postseason appearances, Edgecombe averaged 15.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in a whopping 38.4 minutes per game.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
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