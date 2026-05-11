VJ Edgecombe headshot

VJ Edgecombe News: Struggles in season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Edgecombe closed with eight points (4-14 FG, 0-6 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and one block over 30 minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Edgecombe had some issues from the field, shooting just 28.6 percent, bringing to a close what was an impressive rookie season. While he was not really in the Rookie of the Year discussion, Edgecombe certainly compiled a solid campaign, averaging 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.0 three-pointers. He closed as a top 70 fantasy asset, which should put him on the radar as a mid-round selection heading into next season.

VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers
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