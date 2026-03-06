Vladislav Goldin News: Earns double-double in G League win
Goldin notched 16 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 21 minutes in Thursday's 119-82 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.
Goldin made an impact off the bench, finishing with a complete stat line and his first double-double since Jan. 24. The two-way player has been limited to G League action for most of the season but has dropped to a backup role even in that competition over the last four games, failing to find consistent production despite some standout performances.
