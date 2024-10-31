Vlatko Cancar Injury: Nursing ankle sprain

Cancar is probable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right ankle sprain, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Cancar hasn't suited up in three games due to his current role in the rotation, so even if he is cleared to play ahead of Friday's clash, he's unlikely to see many chances. The 27-year-old has appeared in one game this season, recording one rebound in two minutes Oct. 24 against OKC.