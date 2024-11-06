Vlatko Cancar Injury: Out again Wednesday
Cancar (ankle) is unavailable Wednesday versus Oklahoma City.
Cancar has been unavailable since rolling his right ankle two minutes into his season debut on Opening Night. It's been a tough year for the Slovenian, who tore his ACL playing for the national team and missed the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign. His next opportunity to take the court comes Friday versus Miami.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now