Vlatko Cancar Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 5:32pm

Cancar (ankle) is unavailable Wednesday versus Oklahoma City.

Cancar has been unavailable since rolling his right ankle two minutes into his season debut on Opening Night. It's been a tough year for the Slovenian, who tore his ACL playing for the national team and missed the entirety of the 2023-24 campaign. His next opportunity to take the court comes Friday versus Miami.

