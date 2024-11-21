Fantasy Basketball
Vlatko Cancar Injury: Out indefinitely

Published on November 21, 2024

Coach Mike Malone said Thursday that Cancar (knee) is out for the foreseeable future, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Cancar suffered a left knee sprain during Tuesday's game versus the Grizzlies and had already missed all of 2023-24 and a significant chunk of this season with a knee injury. While there is no official timetable for his return, it appears that Denver expects the 27-year-old forward to be sidelined for an extended period.

