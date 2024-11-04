Fantasy Basketball
Vlatko Cancar headshot

Vlatko Cancar Injury: Out once again Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Cancar (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors.

Cancar has appeared in only one regular-season game thus far, during which he played two minutes and logged one rebound in the season-opening loss to the Thunder. The 27-year-old's absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation, and his next chance to play will come Wednesday versus the Thunder.

Vlatko Cancar
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
