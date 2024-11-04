Vlatko Cancar Injury: Out once again Monday
Cancar (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Cancar has appeared in only one regular-season game thus far, during which he played two minutes and logged one rebound in the season-opening loss to the Thunder. The 27-year-old's absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation, and his next chance to play will come Wednesday versus the Thunder.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now