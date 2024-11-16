Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Vlatko Cancar headshot

Vlatko Cancar Injury: Probable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Cancar is probable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right ankle sprain.

Cancar played two minutes in the loss to the Pelicans on Friday, and while he's not fully recovered from the ankle sprain that caused him to miss six games, the probable tag suggests he should be able to suit up. That won't matter much for fantasy purposes, however, as Cancar doesn't contribute enough to be considered a player worth rostering in any format even if healthy.

Vlatko Cancar
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now