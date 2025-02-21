Fantasy Basketball
Vlatko Cancar headshot

Vlatko Cancar Injury: Remains out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 3:59pm

Cancar (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Cancar will remain on the shelf while he recovers from arthroscopic left knee surgery that he underwent in December. There is no clear timetable for the 27-year-old's comeback, though he was able to participate in practice Wednesday, which bodes well for his potential return to game action in the near future.

Vlatko Cancar
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
