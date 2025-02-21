Vlatko Cancar Injury: Remains out for Saturday
Cancar (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers.
Cancar will remain on the shelf while he recovers from arthroscopic left knee surgery that he underwent in December. There is no clear timetable for the 27-year-old's comeback, though he was able to participate in practice Wednesday, which bodes well for his potential return to game action in the near future.
