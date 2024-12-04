Vlatko Cancar Injury: Undergoes arthroscopic knee surgery

Cancar (knee) will be re-evaluated in eight weeks following left knee surgery, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.

Cancar's injury woes with his left knee continue after initially tearing his ACL last summer while playing for Slovenia. Cancar only appeared in four contests this season, so Denver's current rotation will be unfazed. In the big picture, the 27-year-old wing ascended to 14.8 minutes while connecting on 37.4 percent of 1.9 threes per game across 60 appearances in 2022-23, but his momentum has been entirely stalled since.