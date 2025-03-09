Fantasy Basketball
Vlatko Cancar headshot

Vlatko Cancar News: Gets garbage-time run Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Cancar (knee) played the final 1:13 of Sunday's 127-103 loss to the Thunder and recorded no statistics during his time on the court.

After completing a lengthy recovery from an arthroscopic procedure on his sprained left knee, Cancar took the floor for the first time since Nov. 19. The Nuggets had cleared Cancar to play in their previous two contests, but he wasn't included in the rotation in close wins over the Kings and Suns. Despite Aaron Gordon (calf) sitting out the entire second half Sunday and potentially being in line to some time, Cancar doesn't look as though he'll be much of a beneficiary from a playing-time standpoint.

