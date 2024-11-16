Vlatko Cancar News: Gets light minutes in return

Cancar (ankle) logged two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and one block in eight minutes off the bench in Fridays' 101-94 loss to the Pelicans.

Before missing the Nuggets' last six games with a sprained ankle, Cancar had been left outside of the rotation, but he was able to pick up some backup minutes in the frontcourt with Aaron Gordon (calf) and Nikola Jokic (personal) sitting out. The Nuggets could get Jokic back for Sunday's game at Memphis, but with Gordon's return still weeks away, Cancar could have the opportunity to retain a regular role on the second unit. However, Cancar's playing time is unlikely to climb substantially from what he received Friday, so he's still a long way from getting enough minutes to pop up on the fantasy radar.