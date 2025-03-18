Vlatko Cancar News: Sees extended run

Cancar had five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Monday's 114-105 victory over the Warriors.

With Christian Braun (foot), Jamal Murray (ankle) and Nikola Jokic (elbow) were all sidelined Monday, Cancar saw some rare rotation minutes Monday -- Cancar saw a combined nine minutes in three previous March appearances. Fantasy managers shouldn't chase this line from Cancar with those three injured players considered day-to-day.