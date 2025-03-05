Fantasy Basketball
Vlatko Cancar headshot

Vlatko Cancar News: Will play vs. Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Cancar (knee) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Cancar has missed the last 46 games for the Nuggets but was finally cleared to play Wednesday to face Sacramento. It's unclear whether he'll have any fantasy impact, as he only averaged 8.5 minutes per game during the four times he played for Denver this season.

Vlatko Cancar
Denver Nuggets
