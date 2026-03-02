Wade Taylor News: Adds 26 points off G League bench

Taylor recorded 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 36 minutes Sunday during the G League Mexico City Capitanes' 118-114 win over Noblesville.

Taylor and Jordan Minor combined for an eye-popping 52 points off the bench Sunday. This marks back-to-back games of 20-plus points for Taylor, who is now averaging 13.6 points through 25 regular-season appearances.