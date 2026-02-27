Wade Taylor News: Nears double-double off bench

Taylor supplied 28 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine assists, three steals and one rebound during 37 minutes in Friday's 118-117 G League loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Taylor almost notched a second straight double-double despite coming off the second unit, while his 28 points during Friday's game marked a team- and personal season-high total. The young guard is in good form with over 50.0 percent efficiency from the field in three of his last five contests while adding 7.2 assists per contest in that same span.