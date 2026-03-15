Wade Taylor News: Offensive impact in win

Taylor logged 27 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists and one steal during 36 minutes in Saturday's 125-122 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Taylor delivered another solid display off the bench as he made five three-pointers for the second straight contest. The 22-year-old has seen plenty of minutes despite serving as a second-unit asset lately, and he could find opportunities to produce in the final regular-season games now that the Capitanes have secured a playoff berth.