Wade Taylor News: Pops as reserve

Taylor generated 19 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block across 29 minutes of Tuesday's 122-118 G League win over Salt Lake City.

Taylor may have come off the bench Tuesday, but he played starter's minutes and made a massive impact. He finished with the second most points on the team and delivered his third double-double of the entire 2025-26 campaign.