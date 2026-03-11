Wade Taylor News: Productive off bench in win

Taylor delivered 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 115-112 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Taylor stood out as a key contributor to his team's overtime victory, providing three-point accuracy off the second unit. The guard has operated mostly as a bench option behind Boo Buie, but his regular-season averages of 14.5 points and 6.0 assists per contest are now ranked third and first, respectively, among Capitanes players.