Wade Taylor News: Productive off bench in win
Taylor delivered 26 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 115-112 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.
Taylor stood out as a key contributor to his team's overtime victory, providing three-point accuracy off the second unit. The guard has operated mostly as a bench option behind Boo Buie, but his regular-season averages of 14.5 points and 6.0 assists per contest are now ranked third and first, respectively, among Capitanes players.
Wade Taylor
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now