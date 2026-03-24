Wade Taylor News: Successful from range in win

Taylor accrued 27 points (8-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 112-99 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Taylor excelled with a season-high count of six three-pointers while featuring in his usual second-unit role against Valley. Despite the high scoring output, the guard slowed down from his recent assisting numbers. He'll push for more opportunities after averaging 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game across his last six appearances.