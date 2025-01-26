Walker Kessler Injury: Dealing with left shoulder injury

Kessler (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler likely injured his left shoulder during the Jazz's 125-103 loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday, during which he registered 11 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 29 minutes. Kyle Filipowski and Drew Eubanks would be the top candidates to start at center Monday if Kessler is not cleared to play.