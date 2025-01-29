Walker Kessler Injury: Questionable against Minnesota

Kessler (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.

Kessler has missed the last two games for the Jazz due to a left shoulder contusion. The 23-year-old big man has been having the best season of his career for Utah, averaging career-high numbers across the board, posting 11.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.4 blocks per game. He's also shooting a career-high 73 percent from the floor and 40 percent from beyond the arc.