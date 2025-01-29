Fantasy Basketball
Walker Kessler

Walker Kessler Injury: Questionable against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Kessler (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.

Kessler has missed the last two games for the Jazz due to a left shoulder contusion. The 23-year-old big man has been having the best season of his career for Utah, averaging career-high numbers across the board, posting 11.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.4 blocks per game. He's also shooting a career-high 73 percent from the floor and 40 percent from beyond the arc.

Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
