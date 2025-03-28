Fantasy Basketball
Walker Kessler headshot

Walker Kessler Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 11:24am

Kessler is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Denver due to an illness, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler is in jeopardy of missing Friday's contest after appearing in each of the Jazz's last seven games. If Kessler is sidelined against the Nuggets, Kyle Filipowski and Oscar Tshiebwe would likely handle nearly all the available minutes at center.

Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
