Walker Kessler Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Kessler (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks.
Kessler has missed Utah's last six games with right hip bursitis, and the upgrade to questionable represents a step in the right direction. A decision on the big man's status will be made closer to the 5 p.m. ET tipoff Saturday, though. If he's out, then John Collins should continue to start at center.
