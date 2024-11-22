Fantasy Basketball
Walker Kessler Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Kessler (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Kessler has missed Utah's last six games with right hip bursitis, and the upgrade to questionable represents a step in the right direction. A decision on the big man's status will be made closer to the 5 p.m. ET tipoff Saturday, though. If he's out, then John Collins should continue to start at center.

Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
