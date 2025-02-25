Walker Kessler Injury: Questionable to play Wednesday

Kessler (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler was unable to play in Monday's loss to the Trail Blazers due to an illness, but the third-year center has a chance to return Wednesday. The 2022 first-round pick has averaged 11.9 points, 15.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocks over 34.1 minutes per game while shooting 72.4 percent from the field since the beginning of February.