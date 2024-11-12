Walker Kessler Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Kessler won't play Tuesday against the Suns due to right hip soreness.

Kessler will miss his first game of the campaign Tuesday. Until he popped up on the injury report Tuesday, the Jazz had provided no indication that Kessler was bothered by the hip issue, so fantasy managers should operate under the assumption that he's day-to-day until further information is provided. With Kessler out of the lineup Tuesday, John Collins and Drew Eubanks will likely absorb all of the minutes at center.