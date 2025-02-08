Walker Kessler Injury: Sidelined with shoulder injury
Kessler (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Kessler is not playing Saturday due to a left shoulder contusion, which he likely picked up during Friday's overtime loss to the Suns. Rookie second-round pick Kyle Filipowski will likely be inserted into the Jazz's starting five due to Kessler's injury. Kessler's next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Lakers.
