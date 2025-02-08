Fantasy Basketball
Walker Kessler headshot

Walker Kessler Injury: Sidelined with shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Kessler (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Kessler is not playing Saturday due to a left shoulder contusion, which he likely picked up during Friday's overtime loss to the Suns. Rookie second-round pick Kyle Filipowski will likely be inserted into the Jazz's starting five due to Kessler's injury. Kessler's next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Lakers.

Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
