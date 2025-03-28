Fantasy Basketball
Walker Kessler headshot

Walker Kessler Injury: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 11:25am

Kessler (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

The star big man will have a few days to recover from the illness, with his next chance to play coming Monday against the Nuggets. In Kessler's absence Friday, the Jazz will likely tun to Kyle Filipowski and Oscar Tshiebwe to cover the available center minutes.

Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
