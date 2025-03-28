Walker Kessler Injury: Sitting out Friday
Kessler (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
The star big man will have a few days to recover from the illness, with his next chance to play coming Monday against the Nuggets. In Kessler's absence Friday, the Jazz will likely tun to Kyle Filipowski and Oscar Tshiebwe to cover the available center minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now