Walker Kessler headshot

Walker Kessler Injury: Uncertain to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 7:39am

Kessler is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Portland due to an illness.

Kessler has hauled in 36 rebounds across the Jazz's two games since the All-Star break, but he's currently battling an illness that puts him in jeopardy of missing Monday's game. Kyle Filipowski would likely be inserted into the starting lineup if Kessler is not cleared to play.

Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
