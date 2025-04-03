Walker Kessler Injury: Won't play against Indiana
Kessler is out for Friday's game versus the Pacers due to a nasal fracture and concussion protocol.
Kessler logged 28 minutes in his return to action Wednesday but will sit out Friday's contest due to being in concussion protocol and a nasal fracture. KJ Martin and Kyle Filipowski will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Kessler's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Atlanta.
