Walker Kessler headshot

Walker Kessler Injury: Won't play against Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Kessler is out for Friday's game versus the Pacers due to a nasal fracture and concussion protocol.

Kessler logged 28 minutes in his return to action Wednesday but will sit out Friday's contest due to being in concussion protocol and a nasal fracture. KJ Martin and Kyle Filipowski will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Kessler's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Atlanta.

Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
