Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Walker Kessler headshot

Walker Kessler Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Kessler (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler will miss a third straight game due to a hip injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Clippers on Sunday. John Collins will likely continue to start at center for as long as Kessler is sidelined.

Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now