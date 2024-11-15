Walker Kessler Injury: Won't play Saturday
Kessler (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Kessler will miss a third straight game due to a hip injury, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to return for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Clippers on Sunday. John Collins will likely continue to start at center for as long as Kessler is sidelined.
