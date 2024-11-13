Walker Kessler Injury: Won't play Thursday

Kessler (hip) is out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Kessler is set for a second straight absence Thursday, and it seems the big man doesn't have a clear timetable for his return. This means John Collins and Drew Eubanks will absorb the minutes at center, with Collins likely starting in Kessler's place again. Kessler's next chance to play will come against the Kings on Saturday.