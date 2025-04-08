Walker Kessler Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Kessler (nose/concussion) is out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.

A nasal fracture and concussion will keep Kessler from playing Wednesday. With two games left on the 2024-25 calendar for the rebuilding Jazz, it wouldn't be shocking if Kessler has made his final appearance this season. Kyle Filipowski has averaged 13.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 28.7 minutes over his last nine outings as starter, and he should continue to fill in for Kessler at center against Portland.