Walker Kessler headshot

Walker Kessler News: Available against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Kessler (rest) will play Wednesday against the Wizards.

Kessler was originally ruled out for Wednesday, but the Jazz have upgraded his status to available -- Lauri Makkanen's (personal) absence may have factored into the decision. In his most recent outing against the Bulls, Kessler had seven points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 31 minutes.

