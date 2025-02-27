Walker Kessler News: Big double-double in loss

Kessler produced 25 points (10-10 FG, 5-7 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-101 loss to the Kings.

While he failed to record a block for the first time in nine February appearances, Kessler made up for it with a new season scoring high and his 24th double-double. On the month, the third-year center is averaging 13.3 points, 15.3 boards, 2.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting a dazzling 76.5 percent from the floor.