Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Walker Kessler headshot

Walker Kessler News: Cleared to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 10:44am

Kessler (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

After missing the last two games for the Jazz with a shoulder contusion, Kessler will return to the floor Thursday against Minnesota. The former first-round pick is having his best season yet for Utah, averaging a double-double with 11.3 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, shooting a career-high 73 percent from the floor.

Walker Kessler
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now