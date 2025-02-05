Walker Kessler News: Collects season-high 18 rebounds
Kessler posted 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 131-128 victory over the Warriors.
Kessler produced his 20th double-double of the campaign Wednesday, also collecting a season-high 18 rebounds against a Warriors team missing Trayce Jackson-Davis (knee). Kessler's availability has been somewhat sporadic lately, but he's been a force in the paint for the Jazz when healthy. Across his last seven contests, the 2022 first-rounder has averaged 13.1 rebounds, 11.6 points, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals while shooting 72.9 percent from the field.
