Walker Kessler News: Double-doubles in loss
Kessler totaled 19 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime loss to New Orleans.
Kessler recorded his 17th double-double of the season. He's been the second most valuable fantasy producer in nine-category formats for the Jazz, posting averages of 11.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 blocks in 29.8 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now