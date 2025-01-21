Walker Kessler News: Double-doubles in loss

Kessler totaled 19 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Monday's 123-119 overtime loss to New Orleans.

Kessler recorded his 17th double-double of the season. He's been the second most valuable fantasy producer in nine-category formats for the Jazz, posting averages of 11.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 blocks in 29.8 minutes per contest.