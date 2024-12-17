Walker Kessler News: Efficient in limited run Monday

Kessler finished with 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 144-107 loss to the Clippers.

Kessler was efficient across only 23 minutes during the blowout loss, in which he played 25 or fewer minutes for just the third time through 19 regular-season appearances. The big man has been productive on both ends of the floor while stuffing the stat sheet in his last 10 outings, during which he has averaged 12.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.8 assists while shooting 75.7 percent from the field across 31.5 minutes per contest.