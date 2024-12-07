Walker Kessler News: Excellent two-way display

Kessler amassed 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists and five blocks over 31 minutes during Friday's 141-99 win over the Trail Blazers.

Kessler recorded his fifth straight double-double Friday, but there's a strong argument to assess this performance as his best outing in the entire campaign. The big man notched a season-high mark in rebounds and also tied his season-best output in blocks, as this was the fourth time he rejected five swats. Kessler, who has six double-doubles in seven games since returning from a six-game absence due to a hip injury in mid-November, should remain a valuable fantasy option for fantasy managers across all formats, particularly in a position that isn't loaded with talent outside of the top-tier options.